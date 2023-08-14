Chandrayaan-3 starts orbit circularisation phase, comes even closer to Moon's surface

India's ambitious lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, has entered a critical phase - orbit circularisation - in preparation for its Moon landing, as per the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

For the unversed, the orbit circularisation phase is an intermediate process aiming to adjust the spacecraft's velocity and orbital path, thereby ensuring the spacecraft revolves around the Moon in a near-circular trajectory. It is crucial for enabling gradual descent towards the lunar surface, ensuring the lander touches down gently, minimizing the risk of damage.

"Precise maneuvre performed today has achieved a near-circular orbit of 150 km x 177 km The next operation is planned for August 16, 2023, around 0830 Hrs. IST," ISRO posted on X platform.

The mission's next operation is scheduled for August 16, when it will enter a 100 km circular lunar orbit.

After August 16, when the Chandrayaan-3 completes the Moon-bound maneuvers, it will head to the next crucial stage. The landing module, on August 17, consisting of the lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan), will disengage from the propulsion module.

Post that, de-boost maneuvers will be done on the lander, positioning it for lunar landing. Chandrayaan-3 is expected to touchdown on the Moon on August 23.

After its launch on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 entered into the lunar orbit on August 5, following which two orbit reduction maneuvers were carried out on August 6 and 9.

Last week, ISRO Chairman S Somnath had said the most critical part of the landing is the process of bringing the velocity of the lander from 30 km height to the final landing, and that the ability to transfer the spacecraft from horizontal to vertical direction is the "trick we have to play" here.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

It comprises an indigenous propulsion module, lander module, and a rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions.

If Chandrayaan-3 somehow achieves a soft landing on the Moon, it will make India only the fourth country after the US, China, and Russia to have accomplished this milestone.

