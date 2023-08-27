'Chandrayaan mission living example of women power', says PM Modi on 104th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Today, on the 104th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Mission Chandrayaan is a symbol of the spirit of a new India that wants to win under all circumstances and is a living example of women power.

While addressing the nation, the PM said, "Mission Chandrayaan has become a symbol of the spirit of New India, which wants to win under all circumstances and also knows how to win in any situation."

PM Modi also talked about women's contribution to the country’s development and how Mission Chandrayaan is one of the most prominent examples of women's power, as many scientists involved in the project were women.

"From the Red Fort, I had said that we have to strengthen women-led development as a national character. Where the capability of women's power is added, the impossible is made possible. Mission Chandrayaan is also a living example of women's power. In this mission, many women scientists & engineers were directly involved in it,” he added.

On Saturday (August 26), the PM visited the ISRO's command centre in Bengaluru and announced the name of the site where the Chandrayaan-3 landed on August 23. "The point where the moon lander of Chandrayaan-3 landed will now be known as 'Shiv Shakti," he said.

"In Shiv, there is a resolution for the welfare of humanity, and Shakti gives us strength to fulfil those resolutions. This Shiv Shakti Point of the moon also gives a sense of connection with Himalaya to Kanyakumari," PM added.

PM Modi also named the site where Chandrayaan 2 left its footprints as 'Tiranga'.

On August 23 evening, Modi virtually joined the ISRO team at the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISTRAC from South Africa as the Lander Module of the Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully touched down on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 was successfully launched on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, and it is India’s third mission in its Lunar exploration series.

