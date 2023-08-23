Chess World Cup finalist Praggnanandhaa’s secret: Home-cooked meals which his mother carries in a cooker around the world

The first round of the Chess World Cup final between R Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen ended as a draw on Tuesday in Baku, Azerbaijan. The result worked for both players as the match ended in just 35 moves.

The 18-year-old Grandmaster from India was expected to be a little exhausted after his semi-final against Fabiano Caruana but he made every move quickly and confidently.

But the secret of his success is not only practice but also the home cooked meals he enjoys while traveling around the world. Praggnanandhaa’s mother carries a cooker and induction stove with her so that her son can enjoy rasam and rice even when they are on the other side of the world, PTI reported.

Praggnanandhaa got into chess after his mother introduced him and his sister Vaishali to the game. Their mother, Nagalakshmi wanted them to cut down on watching television and it worked as both of her children found the game very interesting.

Nagalakshmi ensures that there is a conducive environment at the home for her children to practice, she takes them to classes and also accompanies them around the world. Just like Praggnanandhaa his sister Vaishali is also a Woman Grandmaster and is a very good chess player.

Nagalakshmi has even said in interviews that sometimes they even greet their guests in the car park or foyer if the children are in the middle of an intense chess session. The television is rarely switched on only during dinner time.

“I must credit my wife, who accompanies them to tournaments and is very supportive. She takes great care (of the two),” father of Praggnanandhhaa and Vaishali, Rameshbabu told PTI at his Chennai residence.

“We had introduced Vaishali to chess so as to cut down on her TV viewing habits as a child. As it happened, the two children liked the game and decided to pursue it. We are happy that the two are enjoying playing chess and also doing well thanks to their passion for chess,” he added.

Rameshbabu also confirmed that Praggnanandhaa likes to have home-cooked meals even abroad, that's why his mother carries an induction stove, a cooker, rice and some masalas with her.