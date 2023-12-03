Cyclone Michaung to hit Andhra coast; PM Modi connects with CM Jagan Reddy, assures all possible assistance

Cyclone Michaung, currently brewing in the Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast by Tuesday morning. Packing winds of up to 100 kmph, the cyclone is likely to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu.

In preparation for the cyclone's impact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached out to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Reddy, offering the central government's full support in relief and rescue efforts. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on standby, ready to be deployed as needed.

Earlier, CM Reddy held a meeting to review the state's preparedness. He instructed district collectors in coastal areas to be fully equipped to carry out relief and rehabilitation efforts, if needed. Authorities have already evacuated people from low-lying areas and established emergency shelters. Fishermen have been advised to stay off the sea until further notice.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal has moved west-northwestwards, 520 kilometres southeast of Nellore, 620 kilometres south-southeast of Bapatla, and 620 kilometres south-southeast of Machilipatnam, at a speed of 7 kilometres per hour as of 5.30 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, it is likely to make landfall somewhere between Nellore and Machilipatnam.

The looming threat has prompted the Puducherry government to declare a holiday for colleges in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam regions. Other state governments have also put their response teams on high alert. In Tamil Nadu, more than 100 State Disaster Response Team members have reached Kanchipuram district, anticipating the cyclone's impact.

Adding to the precautionary measures, the Southern Railway has cancelled 118 trains in Tamil Nadu, including intra-state long-distance trains, between December 3 and 6.

Sunanda, the Managing Director of Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, told India Today, “The deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 18 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centred on December 2, 2023, over the same region near Latitude 10.6°N and Longitude 83.6°E, about 440 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 450 km east-southeast of Chennai, 580 km south-southeast of Nellore, 670 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 670 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam.”

"It is likely to move west-northwestward and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by the December 4 forenoon," she added.

"Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards, almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coasts and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph," she said further.

The Met Office predicts that north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will have heavy rain on December 3 and 4, followed by a reduction. Heavy rains are expected to continue in coastal Andhra Pradesh until December 6. Heavy rain is expected in Odisha until December 6.

In a proactive move to ensure safety, the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority has started sending text messages asking fishermen not to venture into the sea as there would be strong winds gusting up to 60-70 kmph due to Cyclone Michaung.

