'Animal' box office Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer crosses Rs 129 crore milestone

Ranbir Kapoor’s film ‘Animal’ is roaring at the box office right from the day it was released in the theatres. The film was released on December 1 and has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, minting Rs 129.80 crore till Saturday. This film has entered the Rs 100 crore within just two days of its release beating the record of 'Pathaan' and 'Gadar 2'.

According to the entertainment website Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 66 crore in India on the second day, which brings the total number to Rs 129.80 crore. The film earned Rs 63.8 crore on its first day of release.

Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst and movie critic, had earlier forecasted that ‘Animal’ would be Ranbir's biggest career opener. In his post, Taran discussed how Animal is doing very well in tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 centres in addition to major chains and metropolitan locations. It is anticipated that the movie's number will rise over the weekend as it approaches the Rs 150 crore milestone in India.

The movie had an amazing theatrical debut because of the fan excitement and fervour around watching Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar of an action hero. Even though ‘Animal’ had fierce competition at the box office from Vicky Kaushal's ‘Sam Bahadur,’ it performed remarkably well on its opening day. Directed by Meghana Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal, the biopic managed to mint just Rs 5.50 crore on the opening day.

About Animal:

Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Animal' had a worldwide theatrical release on December 1, 2023. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film ‘Animal’ explores the complex relationship between businessman Balbir Singh and his son Rannvijay Singh. After tragedy befalls Balbir, Ranvijay swears to take revenge on his enemy, Abrar Haque. He starts a bloody gang feud because he is determined to defend his family.

Ranbir portrays the character of Rannvijay, who is described as a ruthless and ambitious man, willing to go to any level to achieve his goals. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobbey Deol in significant roles.

