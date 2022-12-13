'Delhi airport looks like Rajiv Chowk metro station': Jokes abound as T3 congestion hassles continue

Even as Delhi airport authorities have put in place an action plan to reduce congestion at T3, the flyers said on Twitter that they continue to encounter long queues and this sparked a meme fest on the micro-blogging platform.

To address Delhi airport congestion, authorities on Monday said flights during morning peak hours will be reduced and efforts will also be made to move some flights from Terminal 3.

"Early morning at a Delhi fish market! At least a dozen scuffles have broken out in the last 20 mins," vented out a Twitter user.

Another Twitter user responded to a video of congestion at the airport by saying, "Looks like Rajiv Chowk metro station."

"Fish market. Scenes from this morning. We took the infant/toddler lane and reached the gate in 3.5hours. Took a flight after 3.5 years and I felt suffocated in flood of people," said a hassled passenger.

#DelhiAirport = Fish market. Scenes from this morning. We took the infant/toddler lane and reached the gate in 3.5hours. Took a flight after 3.5 years and I felt suffocated in flood of people. pic.twitter.com/ta931MF3IK — Krity (@KrityGosain) December 13, 2022

News reports said the congestion is also happening because NRIs are making a beeline for India, possibly for the first time since 2019. With the next couple of days expected to add more passengers per day, problems are bound to increase, said a news report.

Over the past few days, passengers have been complaining about long waiting hours at the airport and some also shared pictures of the crowd at the airport on social media.

Meanwhile, low-budget carrier IndiGo on Tuesday advised passengers to reach the airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures and carry only one piece of hand baggage weighing 7 kg for a smooth security check. The airline said the Delhi airport is experiencing high footfalls, and check-in and boarding time is expected to be longer than usual. It also advised passengers to use gate numbers 5 and 6 for entry at Delhi Airport, Terminal 3, as these are nearest to the IndiGo check-in counters.

ALSO READ: Delhi airport chaos- Real-time updates on waiting time, crowd managers part of govt measures