Delhi Police registers case in connection with attack on Indian High Commission in UK 

The Delhi Police registered a case on Friday in connection with the protest in front of the Indian High Commission in the UK on March 19. The Delhi police registered a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP), and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The development comes after the Union Home Ministry asked the Delhi Police to take appropriate legal action, news agency ANI reported.

Delhi Police sources said, "Special cell has started the investigation of the incident as it involves unlawful activities carried out by certain persons holding Indian nationality abroad."

Delhi Police registers a case in connection with the protest in front of the Indian High Commission in London on March 19, 2023. The case has been registered under appropriate sections of IPC, UAPA and PDPP Act. Case registered after Ministry of Home Affairs asked Delhi Police to… pic.twitter.com/QBdEblekm8 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023

The government had removed security barricades on Thursday outside British High Commissioner Alex Ellis' house after the Indian High Commission in London was attacked. The Indian High Commission situated in London was attacked by Khalistan supporters on March 19.

These protestors took down the Indian tricolour atop the High Commission building and raised slogans with flags and posters of the Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh. The posters read, "Free Amritpal Singh! WeWantJustice, WeStandWithAmritpalSingh."

Soon after the incident, British Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) since High Commissioner Alex Ellis was out of Delhi. The MEA said the British Deputy High Commissioner was reminded of the UK government's basic obligations under the Vienna Convention.

The MEA said the UK government was expected to identify, arrest, and prosecute all those involved in the incident and put strict measures in place to avoid such instances in future.

The External Affairs Ministry said, "India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK."

