Delhi Police seeks cancellation of POCSO case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

On Thursday, the Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the offences of sexual harassment and stalking and also recommended the cancellation of a complaint filed by a minor wrestler against him.

"In the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) matter, after completion of the investigation, we have submitted a police report under Section 173, CrPC, requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant -- the father of the victim and the victim herself," the Delhi Police said, according to an India Today report.

The minor had given her first statement to the police wherein she levelled sexual harassment allegations against the WFI chief but when she appeared to give her statement for the second time, she changed her stance, the report further said citing sources.

"I was not selected. I worked very hard. I was in depression. So, in anger, I filed a case of sexual harassment," sources said, quoting the minor wrestler.

Meanwhile, in another case against Singh lodged on the basis of a complaint from other wrestlers, a chargesheet has been filed for the offences under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The chargesheet has also been filed against Vinod Tomar, a suspended assistant secretary of the WFI, for the offences under sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354A and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

On April 28, Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh at the Connaught Place Police Station, including one under the POCSO Act.

Singh has denied all the charges and said he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proven against him.

