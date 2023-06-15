Fire breaks out at Mukherjee Nagar coaching centre; students escape using wires 

A fire broke out at a coaching centre located near Batra Cinema in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar on Thursday. The incident took place at the building near the Delhi University area at around 12 pm, according to an AajTak report.

A video of the incident has also made it to social media wherein students can be seen escaping the windows using wires. Eleven fire tenders have been rushed to the site and rescue operations are underway at the time of writing this story.

The incident took place due to a fire in an electric meter at the third floor, as per Delhi Police. The police officials said after the smoke engulfed the building, children panicked and started descending from the back side of the building. Students got out of the building with the help of a rope. Four students also got injured due to this, as per fire director Atul Garg.

Delhi Fire Department said that all people have been rescued from the building and fire fighting operation has been concluded.

The Delhi Fire Department said: "All people have been rescued from the building and fire fighting operation has been concluded. So far, no major injuries have been reported".

