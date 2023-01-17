Delhi: Several flights, trains delayed due to foggy conditions and low visibility

Dense fog and cold has affected air traffic and also delayed trains by 1-8 hours in Delhi, said a report on Tuesday.

Several flights at the Delhi airport were delayed due to foggy conditions and low visibility. Passengers faced a lot of trouble due to flights delay, reported ANI.

Around 15 trains in the Northern Railway region were delayed as sheets of mist spread over most parts of North India on Monday morning, affecting visibility, reported ANI.

Trains were running late by as much as eight hours behind their scheduled time of arrival in the national capital and neighbouring states.

According to the Railways, Puri- New Delhi Purushottam Express (delayed by 2 hours), Gaya- New Delhi Mahabodhi Express (1.30 hours), Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special (1.45 hours), Gorakhpur -Bathinda Gorakhdham Express (1 hour), Howrah -New Delhi Poorva Express (8 hours), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Amritsar Express (1.30 hours), Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail (4 hours), Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express (1.15 hours), Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express (4 hours).

Delhi | Several flights delayed due to foggy conditions & low visibility. pic.twitter.com/yo2QdJgOwn — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023

Other trains which were delayed include Raigir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Express (1.15 hours), Raxaul -Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express (3.30 hours), Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana (2 hours), Dr Ambedkar Nagar- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa SF Express (1 hour), MGR Chennai Central -New Delhi Grand Trunk Express (1.45 hours), MGR Chennai Central -New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express (1.30 hours).

India Meteorological Department on Monday said that two western disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India on January 18 and 20, as a result, cold wave conditions over northwest India are likely to abate from January 19.