'Did you expect curd rice with mango pickle?': Woman gets trolled for slamming customers' orders at McDonald's

A woman nutritionist was subjected to brutal trolling over her post on X about customers' orders at McDonald's. Pramila Mundra said that while she was waiting for a bottle of water in the queue, she saw people ordering 'unhealthy' foods like burgers, French fries, carbonated beverages.

"As I wait for a bottle of water in the queue - this is what I see MOST people ordering! No Wonder over weight ,obesity & most metabolic diseases are on rise. I realise we have come very far away from REAL FOODS," posted Mundra on X.

As I wait for a bottle of water in the queue - this is what I see MOST people ordering !



No Wonder over weight ,obesity & most metabolic diseases are on rise .

I realise we have come very far away from REAL FOODS !!! pic.twitter.com/6A8kJWafDA — Pramila Mundra (@PramilaMundra) August 20, 2023

Her post got attention for all the wrong reasons with many saying she can't judge people's food habits without knowing them.

Also WATCH: Sky is not the limit for India, says PM Modi; ISRO chief, NASA Administrator to Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal, Anand Mahindra, Tech Mahindra’s CP Gurnani, here's how Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing was celebrated

"Did you expect curd rice with mango pickle at McDonald's?" asked an X user.

Did you expect curd rice with mango pickle at McDonald's? https://t.co/Z8RLoo2xFx — TakeADeepBreath (@DeepTake) August 21, 2023

Some asked the woman why she went to the fast food chain to get a bottle of water.

Cos that was the nearest outlet from my shopping store !! — Pramila Mundra (@PramilaMundra) August 20, 2023

One wonders who buys a bottle of water at McD? Especially if they despise the food from the outlet??



If i hate subway sandwiches, would i get in line for a cookie?? NOPE... — VirtualSid (@VirtualSid) August 22, 2023

Judging others for eating at McDonald's while placing your own order there.



The healthy and nutritious food she consumes doesn't seem to contribute to her brain development.



*chuckles like Gandalf* Indians truly are amazing creatures. https://t.co/3wHTYPidAY — Mystic Tamil (@Mystic_Tamil) August 22, 2023

You’re in McD, what did you expect people to order? Salad? Elinda bartavo ivella 🤦‍♀️



These are the kind of toxic nutritionists/fitness coach we need to stay away from. https://t.co/JOQ606DlIQ — Srigowri Shekhar (@srigowrishekhar) August 21, 2023

Watch: Chandrayaan 3 moon landing today: L&T, BHEL, HAL, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, other companies' role in India's ambitious lunar mission

"Going to the burger place to complain about ppl buying burgers at the burger place while I buy water………at the burger place," quipped an X user.

going to the burger place to complain about ppl buying burgers at the burger place while I buy water………at the burger place https://t.co/cGPAu7326t — shrew 🐭 (@pricklypxnda) August 21, 2023

girl went to the halwai and was shocked people were having halwa https://t.co/SMufiUiQvL — sike 🧍‍♂️ (@4kedin) August 22, 2023

What else you expect people to order in McDonald’s? Ragi balls? https://t.co/q18QFhr2yi — Nitesh Hegde (@NiteshHegde) August 22, 2023

On Tuesday, Mundra said in another post on X about the chronic diseases that people have been facing these days.

"Hyperinsulinemia is the root cause for many metabolic disorders & chronic diseases like #Diabetes, Obesity, PCOS , heart diseases. It can be detected with below symptoms & timely corrective measures can save you from progressive diseases. Some common symptoms are Skin Tags, Belly fat, Intense cravings, Elevated BP, High Uric acid, High Triglycerides. Appropriate lifestyle changes & exercise can help remove all the above," she posted.

Also WATCH: From Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley to Khardung La, Lamayuru, Rahul Gandhi's bike tour in Ladakh continues in his KTM 390 Adventure. Check price, specs of the bike

Watch: Harsh Goenka shares Amitabh Bachchan’s video before Chandrayaan-3 landing, Zomato, Swiggy’s post on India’s Moon landing, Bhavish Aggarwal shares ‘Bijlee’ video: India Inc on X (Twitter)