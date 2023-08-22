'Did you expect curd rice with mango pickle?': Woman gets trolled for slamming customers' orders at McDonald's

A woman nutritionist was subjected to brutal trolling over her post on X about customers' orders at McDonald's. Pramila Mundra said that while she was waiting for a bottle of water in the queue, she saw people ordering 'unhealthy' foods like burgers, French fries, carbonated beverages.
"As I wait for a bottle of water in the queue - this is what I see MOST people ordering! No Wonder over weight ,obesity & most metabolic diseases are on rise. I realise we have come very far away from REAL FOODS," posted Mundra on X.
Her post got attention for all the wrong reasons with many saying she can't judge people's food habits without knowing them.
"Did you expect curd rice with mango pickle at McDonald's?" asked an X user.
Some asked the woman why she went to the fast food chain to get a bottle of water.
"Going to the burger place to complain about ppl buying burgers at the burger place while I buy water………at the burger place," quipped an X user.
On Tuesday, Mundra said in another post on X about the chronic diseases that people have been facing these days.
"Hyperinsulinemia is the root cause for many metabolic disorders & chronic diseases like #Diabetes, Obesity, PCOS , heart diseases. It can be detected with below symptoms & timely corrective measures can save you from progressive diseases. Some common symptoms are Skin Tags, Belly fat, Intense cravings, Elevated BP, High Uric acid, High Triglycerides. Appropriate lifestyle changes & exercise can help remove all the above," she posted.
