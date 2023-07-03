Drone sighted over PM Modi’s 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence; Delhi Police on lookout  

A drone was spotted hovering over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence at around 5 am on Monday morning. The Special Protection Group (SPG) officers informed the Delhi Police about the drone sighting. The Special Protection Group (SPG) is an elite force that protects the prime minister.

The Delhi Police launched a search operation to track the drone soon after it was alerted. PM Modi’s 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence comes under the red no-fly zone, also known as the no drone zone.

Information about flying a drone in the no-flying zone above the Prime Minister's residence was received. SPG contacted the police at 5:30 am. Investigation is underway: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

Delhi Police said that no such object was detected flying near Modi's official residence despite thorough searches in nearby areas. The Delhi Police also contacted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) room regarding the same, but they also could not detect any flying object near 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

"Information was received about an unidentified flying object near the PM's residence. Thorough searches were made in nearby areas but no such object was detected. The air traffic control room (ATC) was also contacted. They also didn't detect any such flying object near the PM's residence," the Delhi Police said in a statement.