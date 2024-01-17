'Due to expected poor visibility': SpiceJet tells passengers to 'keep a check on flight status' in Delhi, 19 other cities

scorecardresearch
NEWS

Amritsar, Srinagar, Jammu, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Tirupati are among the other 19 cities, says the low-cost carrier

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday asked its passengers in Delhi and 19 other cities to keep a "check on their flight status" due to "expected poor visibility".

"Due to expected poor visibility in Delhi (DEL), Amritsar (ATQ), Srinagar (SXR), Jammu (IXJ), Varanasi (VNS), Gorakhpur(GOP), Tirupati (TIR), Puducherry (PNY), Bangalore (BLR), Kandla (IXY), Guwahati(GAU), Patna (PAT), Kolkata (CCU), Bagdogra (IXB), Ladakh (IXL), Shirdi (SAG), Jaisalmer(JSA), Dharamshala (DHM), Chennai(MAA) and Darbhanga(DBR) all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected," said SpiceJet on X platform (formerly Twitter).

A cold wave bringing dense fog this week to parts of northern India disrupted flights for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, delaying more than 100 and forcing cancellations of about 20.

Weather authorities forecast five more days of fog, with minimum temperatures on Tuesday ranging from 2 degrees Celsius to 5 C in New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

As many as 109 flights from Delhi’s airport were delayed and 19 cancelled, aviation website Flightradar24 showed.

Low visibility resulting from the fog has caused widespread air traffic chaos this week, with hundreds of flights out of New Delhi delayed or cancelled.

Published on: Jan 17, 2024, 6:48 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
