Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Assam’s Nagaon

The National Center for Seismology reported that a 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Nagaon in Assam on Sunday evening (NCS). The earthquake struck at 4:18 p.m. today, according to the NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on February 12, 2023, 16:18:17 IST, Lat: 26.10 & Long: 92.72, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nagaon, Assam, India," it said in a tweet.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 in Manipur's Ukhrul earlier this month. The earthquake struck at 6.14 a.m. on February 4, according to the NCS.

