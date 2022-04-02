ED attaches over Rs 2 crore worth assets of MRPL DGM, wife

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 2.14 crore belonging to a deputy general manager of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) and his wife under the anti-money laundering law in a case linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.



The official has been identified as Niranjan Gupta and his wife as Priti Gupta.



MRPL is a category 1 'miniratna' public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and is headquartered in Mangaluru, Karnataka.



A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued by ED for attaching two flats in Kulai, Mangaluru and shares in demat accounts of the couple.



"Niranjan Gupta and his wife Priti Gupta had made huge cash deposits in their bank accounts from unexplained sources in order to conceal the actual nature with intent to launder money and utilised the proceeds of crime to acquire immovable properties and shares," the ED said in a statement.



The couple was booked by the ED based on a CBI FIR that alleged that during 2012-18, Niranjan Gupta acquired huge assets in his name and in the name of his wife, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income, it said.



(With inputs from Munish Pandey and PTI)

