scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
In Focus
Elon Musk-led Tesla not to announce India investment plans at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

Feedback

Elon Musk-led Tesla not to announce India investment plans at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

Official says Gujarat govt more than happy to facilitate Tesla but investment is company's prerogative

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Elon Musk-led Tesla not to announce India investment plans at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit Elon Musk-led Tesla not to announce India investment plans at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

Elon Musk will not be announcing investment plans for his entry into India at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a government official said.

"It is the prerogative of any company to decide where to invest. The government of Gujarat will be more than happy to facilitate them," said Rahul Gupta, Managing Director, Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation on Wednesday. 

He was responding to a query on the expectation that Musk may announce plans to set up a manufacturing facility for Tesla cars in Gujarat at the state's investor summit.

"Gujarat continues to be the most preferred investment destination for the electric vehicle sector," Gupta further highlighted.

Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra noted that discussions with the electric vehicle maker for setting up a manufacturing facility in India were taken up during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States in mid-June 2023.

Tesla has since then been in talks with India for investing upto $2 billion for setting up an EV factory in the country. The company has, however, sought concessional import duties of about 15% to 20% on import of cars for atleast the first two years.
 

Published on: Jan 10, 2024, 5:02 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement