'Everything won't happen in a day but...': DK Shivakumar on techie's death at flooded Bengaluru underpass

Karnataka Deputy CM, DK Shivakumar, on Monday said the new government ordered for a report on all the underpasses in the state after the tragic death of a techie after drowning in a waterlogged Bengaluru underpass.

Heavy rainfall and hailstorms lashed Bengaluru on Sunday leading to severe water-logging in several parts of the city. The rains disrupted normal activities for residents in different parts of the city.

On Sunday, 23-year-old woman Bhanurekha died after drowning in the waterlogged underpass in KR Circle area in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar, who took oath as Deputy CM on Saturday, said on Monday, "We have ordered for a report on all the underpasses in the state, including the 18 underpasses in Bengaluru, following the death of a techie. Everything won't happen in a day but will ensure that such an incident doesn't happen again. It is our duty to protect our citizens' lives."

Trees were uprooted in several localities and severe water-logging was witnessed in an underpass in the KR circle area.

The woman drowned on Sunday after a car she was travelling in with her family got stuck in neck-deep water at KR Circle underpass, just a stone’s throw from Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power in Karnataka.

Fire and emergency services personnel saved five others of the family and the driver, with the help of people who had rushed to save those trapped in the flooded underpass in the heart of the city. The victim as well as the others were taken to St Martha’s Hospital where doctors declared the woman dead.

Learning about the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rushed to the hospital and took stock of the situation. He announced a compensation of Rs five lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and free treatment for those admitted in the hospital.

"The family from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh had hired a car and come to see Bengaluru. Bhanurekha works in Infosys. Due to the downpour, the barricade at the underpass fell down, and the driver took the risk of crossing the underpass, which he should not have," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

When reporters who were covering the incident complained that doctors refused to treat Bhanurekha, who was alive when she was taken to the hospital, Siddaramaiah said he will get it investigated and initiate action.

According to those present at the spot, the car driver tried to zoom through the water, but in the middle of the underpass the car almost got submerged. The occupants of the vehicle came out frantically trying to save themselves.