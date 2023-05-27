From Rajasthan sculptures to Nagpur teakwood: How new Parliament building celebrates India's diversity

The new Parliament building showcases India's vibrant colours and diversity with teak wood from Maharashtra’s Nagpur, carpets from Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur, bamboo flooring from Tripura, and stone sculptures from Rajasthan. The work of building the new Parliament Building was enormous, and some crucial construction tasks were completed off-site as well.

In order to embody the ethos of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," diverse materials were brought in from around the nation to use in the construction of the new Parliament building.

Here's a glimpse into what came in from where:

The red and white sandstone was brought in from Sarmathura in Rajasthan. The sandstone for the Red Fort and Humayun's Tomb in the national capital was also known to have been sourced from Sarmathura.

The teakwood used in the building is sourced from Nagpur in Maharashtra.

The Kesharia green stone is bought from Udaipur, the red granite from Lakha near Ajmer, and the white marble has been sourced from Ambaji in Rajasthan.

The furniture was designed in Mumbai.

The steel structure for the false ceilings in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha chambers has been sourced from the union territory of Daman and Diu.

The stone ‘jaali’ (lattice) works dotting the building were sourced from Rajnagar in Rajasthan and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The materials for the Ashoka Emblem were sourced from Aurangabad in Maharashtra and Jaipur in Rajasthan.

The Ashok Chakra donning the massive walls of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha chambers and the exteriors of the parliament building were procured from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The stone carving work was done by Abu Road and Udaipur sculptors, and stone aggregates were sourced from Kotputali, Rajasthan.

The new parliament building used manufactured sand or M-sand from Charkhi Dadri in Haryana to create a concrete mix for the construction activities.

The fly ash bricks used in the construction were sourced from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, while brass works and pre-cast trenches were from Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday. The new Parliament building inauguration ceremony will begin with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer followed by a formal opening in the Lok Sabha by Prime Minister Modi.

The new Parliament building is designed in a way that it can accommodate 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber. 25 parties are expected to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building. However, 20 opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, SP and AAP, have announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new building, saying they find no value in a new building when the "soul of democracy has been sucked out."