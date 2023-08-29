G20 Summit: Delhi Police issues fresh traffic, Metro advisories. Check routes, roads closed on Sept 8, 9, 10

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a revised traffic advisory for the G20 Summit, which will be held in Delhi next month. The new set of guidelines has been floated to ensure hassle-free movement of various modes of transport.

In its bulletin, the Delhi Traffic Police said: “In the interest of public safety and convenience of general public, elaborate regulations on vehicular movements will be in place in the National Capital Region (NCR), especially in New Delhi District and its surrounding areas.”

What will be open during the G20 Summit

According to the traffic police bulletin, the summit will be held at the newly-built Bharat Mandapam convention centre in Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The traffic around the area will be regulated.

What will be closed during the G20 Summit

The Delhi Traffic Police has said all the establishments - offices, restaurants, malls and markets - will be closed in New Delhi from September 8 to September 10.

The Supreme Court too will remain closed.

People living in the area will be allowed entry and exit, but those coming from outside will need special passes.

Routes to avoid

As per the advisory, general traffic, except goods vehicles and buses, will be allowed into Delhi from Rajokari Border.

The same route will be compulsorily diverted from NH-48 to Rao Tula Ram Marg – Olof Palme Marg. No vehicular movement will be allowed on NH-48 towards Dhaula Kuan.

No vehicle, goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses, and local city buses such as Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, will not be allowed to run on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from September 7 to September 10.

Also read: G20 Summit in India: 400 specially-trained police personnel will be deployed at 21 locations in Delhi

Suggested routes during the G20 summit

The traffic police has requested commuters to avoid the journey to places falling in regulated and controlled zones. But a few routes can be taken if utmost necessary:

North-South corridor: Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-Delhi-Meerut Expressway-Noida Link Road-Pusta Road-Yudhistir Setu-ISBT Kashmere Gate-Ring Road-Majnu Ka Tila

Further, from AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Ring Road-Brar Square-Naraina Flyover-Rajouri Garden Junction-Ring Road-Punjabi Bagh Junction-Ring Road-Azad Pur Chowk

East-West corridor: From Sun Dial/DND Flyover-Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Moolchand Underpass-AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Ring Road-Brar Square-Naraina flyover.

From Yudhisthir Setu-Ring Road-Chandgi Ram Akhara-Mall Road-Azad Pur Chowk-Ring Road-Lala Jagat Narayan Marg.

Restrictions on Metro services

Metro rail services will remain available for commuters at all metro stations. However, boarding/de-boarding at Supreme Court Metro Station will not be permitted on September 9 and 10 from 5 am to 11 pm.

Also read: 'From Sept 5-15, there will be a lot of inconvenience due to G20 Summit, and I apologise': PM Modi to Delhi residents

Also read: PM Narendra Modi interview highlights: From G20 presidency to India as a manufacturing destination, PM lays out his expansive vision for the country