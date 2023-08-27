G20 Summit in India: 400 specially-trained police personnel will be deployed at 21 locations in Delhi

About 400 specially-trained police personnel will be deployed at 21 locations in Delhi as part of elaborate security arrangements and a smooth and efficient travel experience for foreign delegates during the G20 Summit.

According to The Indian Express report, some designated areas where the specially-trained cops will be deployed are Kashmere Gate ISBT, Akshardham, Lotus Temple, Qutub Minar, Red Fort (Chandni Chowk area) and others.

These cops will also be deployed across railway stations, ISBTs, airport terminals, and popular market areas to assist the foreign delegates. The personnel will use newly acquired Bolero vehicles for the purpose, says the report.

In April, L-G VK Saxena issued directions to put in place specially tasked and trained Delhi Police personnel to assist visitors, tourists and delegates to the city during the G20 Summit in the city.

Meanwhile, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has deployed suction-cum-jetting machines on the city's 35 roads, including the Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Panchsheel Marg and Mandir Marg, because of the G20 Summit next month, according to an official statement issued Saturday (August 26), reported the news agency PTI.

According to the statement, the civic body has directed the nodal officers to ensure the monitoring of work on these 35 roads on a day-to-day basis. The nodal officers will submit a report daily at the headquarters.

Among the 35 roads identified are the Sachivalaya Road, Old Fort Road, Lodhi Road, Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Road (from Shanti van to AIIMS and Shanti Van to Delhi University), Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Vivekananda Marg and Africa Avenue and 13 Panchsheel Marg., states the report.

The MCD is working to beautify and decorate the national capital in anticipation of the upcoming G20 Summit, which is scheduled to take place from 9 September 9 to September 10.

(With PTI inputs)