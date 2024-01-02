Gangster Goldy Brar, linked to singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, declared terrorist by govt

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday declared Canada-based gangster Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, as a terrorist under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The notification, issued by the government, said Goldy Brar is associated with the banned Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International.

The Home Ministry said Goldy Brar is "backed by cross-border agencies and was involved in multiple killings and professes radical ideology, figured in making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders, demanding ransom and posting the claims of killings on different social media platforms", according to an India Today report.

Brar, who hails from Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab and is presently residing in Brampton, Canada, had claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022. Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa district in May 2022.

Brar was involved in the smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying them for carrying out killings and also providing sharpshooters, the Home Ministry said.

Further, the Ministry added that Brar and his associates have been conspiring to disrupt the peace, communal harmony and law and order in Punjab through nefarious designs including sabotage, raising of terror modules, carrying out targeted killings and other anti-national activities.

A Red Corner Notice has been issued against him by Interpol and there is a non-bailable warrant against him.

The central government believes that Goldy Brar is involved in terrorism and he is to be added as a terrorist in the Fourth Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Home Ministry notification said.

Brar is also known to be a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

