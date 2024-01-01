'You are setting a bad precedent': Netizens slam Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal as he shares ‘war room’ pics on New Year’s Eve

Zomato Ltd CEO Deepinder Goyal faced social media trolling for sharing "war room" pictures ahead of the heavy influx of orders on the occasion of New Year's Eve.

Netizens said the management of the Gurugram-headquartered food delivery platform should have expected the increased pressure on its servers and worked on it in the run up to the New Year's Eve.

“This is not an achievement. This shows your product is not at par and you are making people work on weekend. Planning and execution of project looks damn poor,” an X user wrote.

“By sensationalising and dramatising this behaviour, you are setting a bad precedent for the rest of the enterpreneurs and senior leaders in India, a country where already a lot of tech workers are suffering from health issues due to lack of work-life-balance plus stress,” wrote another X user.

“Pretty shameless to put out a photo of managers chit-chatting to hide the fact that it’s only the 'delivery partners' working without any break for new year. And quite dense to call it a 'war room' when an actual war (genocide) is happening elsewhere in the world,” quipped another X user.

“I believe all these people have a family waiting at house to celebrate New Year. Even though I worked yesterday but not till 12am, how are you going to ensure that their family is also not missing the party? It's very sad to work for others' party when we can't enjoy,” said another X user.

"This is a pathetic thing to brag about. Shows Zomato has no regards for Employee’s (sic) personal life. Asking them to come at office on a SUNDAY that too on New Year’s Eve," commented another X user.

"Just curious what are these folks actually doing? With cloud auto-scaling, and other technologies, do you really need engineers and that too so many of them," asked an X user.

Later on Sunday, Goyal said on X platform that Zomato made as many deliveries on NYE 23 as they did on NYE 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 combined.

He also said that Zomato's customers tipped Rs 97 lakh to its delivery partners on Sunday.

On Monday, Zomato's scrip on BSE closed trading 0.4% higher at Rs 124.25.

