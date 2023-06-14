Greater Noida Authority to e-auction 13 land parcels for data centres, expects Rs 20,000 cr investment

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) said it has launched a land allotment scheme for 'data centres' from Tuesday. Under the new scheme, the authority expects investments worth Rs 20,000 crore which would enable in creation of 10,000 jobs in the region.

The authority, in a statement said, that it would earn a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore against the allotment of 13 land parcels.

GNIDA said, "Of the 13 plots for data centres, two plots are located in Sector Knowledge Park-5, and the remaining 11 plots are located in Sector Techzone. These plots range from 4047 sq meters to 1.07 lakh square meters in area," according to a PTI report.

According to the authority, the allotment of plots will be done through e-auction. It said that if all the 13 plots are allotted, then there will be an investment of about Rs 20,000 crore. Moreover, about 10,000 youth will get direct and indirect employment.

Registration can be done till July 4 and the last date for submission of the processing fee is July 6. The last date for submission of documents is July 8.

The brochure containing all the details of the scheme has been uploaded on the website of Greater Noida Authority and the web portal of State Bank of India, GNIDA said. The online applications can be made through the portal.

Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of Greater Noida Authority said Greater Noida is rapidly emerging as a data centre hub. "Investors are very impressed with the infrastructure and connectivity here. Investors can invest here on a large scale by getting plots through this scheme," PTI reported quoting Maheshwari.

Also Read: Cabinet meeting: Rs 63,000 crore City Bus scheme for 169 cities likely to be approved

Also Read: Petrol and diesel prices on June 14: Check current rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here