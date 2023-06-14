Petrol and diesel prices on June 14: Check current rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on June 14: Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Wednesday, June 14 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai. On Wednesday, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. As for Kolkata, the cost of petrol amounts to Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 per litre. Meanwhile, in Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per litre, while diesel is Rs 94.24 per litre.

Indian oil companies announce petrol and diesel rates for each day at 6 am, whether new or unchanged. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, among other factors.

Petrol, diesel prices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow

Mumbai: Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre

New Delhi: Petrol rate: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol rate: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 87.89 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol rate: Rs 98.65 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 88.95 per litre

Chennai: Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol rate: Rs 97.04 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.91 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol rate: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.76 per litre

Noida: Petrol rate: Rs 96.65 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.82 per litre

Crude oil prices on Wednesday

Oil prices inched lower on Wednesday after industry data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude stocks, signalling weak demand to markets already worried about recession and disappointing Chinese economic data.

Brent crude futures eased 27 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $74.01 a barrel by 0019 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $69.13 a barrel, down 29 cents, or 0.4 per cent.

Also Read: Accenture pours $3 billion into AI, aims to transform 19 industries