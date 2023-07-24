Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi: ASI begins survey amid tight security; 30 people inside

A team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrived in Varanasi on Sunday and is currently conducting a scientific survey to determine if the historic Gyanvapi mosque, situated next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, is built upon a temple.

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: Police team enters Gyanvapi mosque complex, ASI survey begins pic.twitter.com/kAY9CwN0Eq July 24, 2023

There are around 30 members, including ASI officials, four Hindu women plaintiff and their counsels, and councils from the Gyanvapi mosque management committee present during the survey.

"A team of 30 ASI members along with the Hindu and Muslim sides are present inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex. We're sure that the whole premise is of temple only," says Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, one of the advocates representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case.

VIDEO | "A team of 30 ASI members along with the Hindu and Muslim sides are present inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex. We're sure that the whole premise is of temple only," says Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, one of the advocates representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case. pic.twitter.com/qm9o84VmZp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 24, 2023

ASI is conducting the survey even after the mosque management committee filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Varanasi district court’s order allowing the ASI inspection, according to the reports.

Earlier, Varanasi district magistrate S. Rajalingam said, "We have been intimated by the ASI that the survey will begin tomorrow."

VIDEO | Heavy security deployment outside Gyanvapi Mosque complex in UP's Varanasi where a team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is conducting a scientific survey. pic.twitter.com/k79n7H9JxY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 24, 2023

Madan Mohan, advocate from the Hindu side, said that the ASI team has reached Varanasi and will start the survey of the Gyanvapi complex at around 7 am on Monday.

#WATCH | "Today the Gyanvapi survey will be conducted, it is a good thing for us...the survey will begin at 7 am, can't say how long it will go on...": Sudhir Tripathi, advocate representing Hindu side https://t.co/QgylqUpCC0 pic.twitter.com/MHg9FtrC7O — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 24, 2023

An advocate from both petitioners’ sides will accompany the survey team, Yadav added.

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) to conduct survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex today



Visuals from outside the Gyanvapi premises pic.twitter.com/VrvywzKp99 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 24, 2023

District Judge A.K. Vishvesh ordered the ASI to conduct a thorough scientific survey, including excavations when necessary, on Friday to ascertain whether the mosque in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is situated on top of a temple.

“The Director of ASI is also directed to conduct a detailed scientific investigation by using GPR (Ground Penetrating Radar) survey, excavation, dating method and other modern techniques of the present structure to find out as to whether same has been constructed over a pre-existing structure of Hindu temple," the order said.

The order mentions explicitly using GPR technology for the survey, “just below the three domes of the building in question,” and to conduct an excavation there “if required".

Based on the previous Supreme Court order, the mosque's 'wazukhana', where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a ‘Shivling’ exists, will not be part of the survey.

The judge directed the ASI to submit a report to the court by August 4. The judge also asked the ASI to submit videos and photographs of survey proceedings.

On July 14, the court reserved its order after hearing both the Hindu and Muslim sides.

Hindu activists assert that a temple existed earlier but was demolished in the 17th century by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

The Hindu group petition filed in the court to order the ASI to survey the complex aims towards securing the right to regularly worship Hindu gods shown on the outside of the mosque.

Five women, who had previously requested permission to pray at the "Shringar Gauri Sthal" inside the shrine complex, submitted the petition in May. On May 16 of last year, a building that was allegedly a "Shivling" by the Hindu side and a "fountain" by the Muslim side was discovered during a court-ordered inspection of the mosque.