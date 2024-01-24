'Happy about Rs 1.49 lakh salary and Rs 15,000 bonus from UP govt,' say 10,000 Indian construction workers going to Israel

The 10,000 Indian construction workers who are currently getting trained at Lucknow's ITI college to work in Israel said they are happy about the pay being offered.

"I have come to the Lucknow ITI college. There is a vacancy for workers in Israel. 10,000 workers are being sent from Uttar Pradesh. We were told that our salary would be Rs 1,49,000 and UP government would be giving us Rs 15,000 as a bonus fund. I am very happy," a construction labourer Ravi told news agency ANI.

"We had registered in the Labour Department and after that we received a call for the interview at ITI college in Lucknow. People want to go only because of the salary that is being offered," said another worker.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: "We had registered in the Labour Department & after that we received a call for the interview at ITI college in Lucknow...People want to go only because of the salary that is being offered..." pic.twitter.com/ZIqu1IO4WE — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

Director of Training and Employment, Kunal Silku, told ANI: "There was a requirement for 10,000 construction labourers in Israel- bar benders, tile workers, plastering workers and carpenters were required. Israel's team has been in UP since January 23 and testing has been conducted since then and it will continue till January 30. The timing for the testing is from 9 am-5 pm."

After more than 100 days of Israel-Gaza conflict, a labour crisis has emerged in Israel due to its decision to block several Palestinians from working in Israel.

At least 25,700 Palestinians have been killed and 63,740 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Some 210 were killed and 386 were injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.