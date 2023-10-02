Harpal Randhawa, Indian mining mogul, and his son die in Zimbabwe plane crash

Six people, including two Indian nationals, were killed in a plane crash in Zimbabwe on September 30. The plane, a Cessna 206, which was en route from Harare to the Murowa diamond mine crashed shortly after taking off from Charles Prince Airport in Harare. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Harpal Randhawa, the owner of RioZim, a diversified mining firm producing gold and coal as well as refining nickel and copper, was killed, along with his son and four others, when the plane crashed in Mashava's Zvamahande district, according to iHarare, a Zimbabwean news and media website.

The Cessna 206 aircraft, owned by RioZim, was en route from Harare to the Murowa diamond mine when the tragic incident occurred on Friday.

The single-engined aircraft crashed near the Murowa Diamonds mine, which is partly owned by RioZim.

The plane encountered a technical malfunction, which may have resulted in a mid-air explosion, before crashing into Peter Farm in the Zvamahande region.

According to the investigation, all passengers and staff onboard died in the disaster.

According to the Herald, a state-owned daily newspaper, four of the victims were foreigners and the other two Zimbabweans.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reported a plane crash which occurred on September 29 between 7.30 am and 8 am, where six people are confirmed dead,” police said.

“The Murowa Diamond Company (RioZim)-owned white and red Zcam aircraft had left Harare for the mine at 6 am and crashed about 6km from Mashava.”

RioZim acknowledged the crash and stated that it was working with the appropriate authorities to acquire additional information.

Police have not disclosed the names of the deceased, however writer and filmmaker Hopewell Chinono, a friend of Randhawa, confirmed his death.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Harpal Randhawa, the owner of RioZim who died today in a plane crash in Zvishavane. Five other people including his son, who was also a pilot but a passenger on this flight, also died in the crash,” wrote Chinono on X.

“My thoughts are with his wife, family, friends and the RioZim community.”

According to the RioZim company secretary, a detailed statement will be released.

"I am unable to address the media at this time." "We will, however, issue a statement as soon as possible," he said.

Randhawa founded the $4-billion private equity business GEM Holdings.

Meanwhile, the local community and law police are collaborating to deal with the aftermath of the jet accident.

With inputs from PTI

