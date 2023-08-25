Delhi: High-speed Rolls Royce that crashed into oil tanker leaves Kuber Group Director injured

In a shocking incident, the director of the renowned Kuber Group, Vikas Malu, was injured in a road accident that happened on August 22 when a speeding Rolls Royce crashed into a tanker. According to the police, the Rolls Royce was being driven at a speed of 230 km per hour when it crashed into the tanker. The impact of the crash was so severe that the Rolls Royce was completely mangled.

The driver and helper of an oil tanker tragically lost their lives, while three occupants of a Rolls Royce sustained injuries. The Rolls Royce, reported to have been driving at a jaw-dropping speed of 230 km per hour, was involved in the fatal crash.

The oil truck driver and his assistant were killed, and three Rolls Royce passengers were injured in the crash.

Subsequent to the accident, rumours started circulating that the Malu, was behind the wheel during the crash. However, to dispel such assumptions, Malu's lawyer was quick to come to his defense. Addressing the media, the lawyer claimed that the industrialist was not driving the car at the time of the incident.

As per the senior police officials, the primary investigation reveals that the driver of the Rolls Royce, which was part of a 14-vehicle convoy, is to blame.

While the vehicles were driving down the highway, the Rolls-Royce abruptly accelerated, passing the vehicle in front of it and colliding with a tanker executing a U-turn.

The FIR stated, "The tanker was driven by Ramprit and had two other passengers, Kuldeep and Gotam Kumar. Around 11.30 am on the Delhi-Mumbai highway, a vehicle driven negligently and at high speed hit the front tyre of the tanker, causing it to lose balance and overturn."

The accident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the tanker, which was being driven on the wrong side, collided with the car near Umri village under Nagina police station limits, they said.

Police said the limousine immediately caught fire after colliding with the tanker, but all its five occupants were rescued in the nick of time by their relatives who were closely behind in another car.

Those killed in the crash were identified as tanker driver Rampreet and his helper Kuldeep, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The three injured, occupants of the luxury car, were identified as Divya and Tasbir, residents of Chandigarh, and Vikas, a resident of Delhi, police said, adding they are being treated at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.

