Home Ministry received highest corruption complaints in 2022, Railways second: CVC Report

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on Monday revealed that it received the highest numbers of corruption complaints against the employees of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The commission revealed the findings in its annual report for 2022 in which the Ministry of Railways came second for the number of corruption complaints.

In 2022, CVC received a total of 1,15,203 corruption complaints against all category employees of the central government. Out of the total complaints, 85,437 have been disposed of and 29,766 are still pending. 22,034 complaints have been pending for more than three months.

Last year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) received 46,643 corruption complaints against their employees. 10,580 complaints were made at the Ministry of Railways and 8,129 were received by banks.

So far, the MHA has disposed of 23,919 complaints while 22,274 are pending and out of them 19,198 have been pending for more than three months.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways has disposed of 9,663 complaints and 917 are still pending according to the recently released report. In the case of Banks, 7,762 complaints have been disposed of and 367 are pending disposal.

The report also mentioned that the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi received 7,370 complaints of corruption. Out of which 6,804 have been disposed while 566 are still pending.

The report also revealed that a total of 4,710 complaints were lodged against employees of other ministries and departments - housing, urban affairs, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Urban Art Commission, Hindustan Prefab Ltd., Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited, NBCC and the NCR Planning Board. Out of these, 3,889 complaints were addressed, but 821 are still pending.

The report also highlighted that there were 4,304 complaints against employees of the Coal Ministry, with 4,050 of them already resolved. Similarly, there were 4,236 complaints concerning the Labor Ministry, and 4,016 of those had been resolved. Complaints against employees in the Petroleum ministry totalled at 2,617, out of which 2,409 had been resolved.

The annual report of CVC also covered the tax officials as 2,150 complaints were received by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), and 1,619 complaints were filed against the Defence Ministry employees. Complaints were also made against the employees of Telecommunications (1,302), Finance (1,202), and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (1,101).

CVC also reported that 987 complaints were received by public insurance companies. While, 970 complaints were received by the ministries of personnel, public grievances and pension department. The Steel Ministry also received 923 corruption complaints.