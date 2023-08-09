ICC ODI World Cup 2023: India-Pakistan clash among nine rescheduled fixtures; here's full list

The complete ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule is finally out now and nine games have been rescheduled. The eagerly-awaited contest between India and Pakistan at this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has been rescheduled to a different day, while details of eight other matches have also been changed.

Pakistan versus England match has also been moved after Kolkata Police had raised security concerns due to match coinciding with Kali Puja.

The clash between India and Pakistan was originally slated to take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, October 15, but this has been moved a day earlier and will now be held at the same venue on Saturday, October 14.

Nine fixtures have been rescheduled for #CWC23.



Details 👇 — ICC (@ICC) August 9, 2023

As a result, England's fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi will be moved from Saturday, October 14 and will now be played 24 hours later on Sunday, October 15.

Pakistan's contest against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad has moved from Thursday, October 12 to now being played on Tuesday, October 10 and Australia's big match against South Africa in Lucknow has been moved back 24 hours and will now be played on Thursday, October 12 instead of Friday, October 13.

ALSO READ: ICC ODI World Cup 2023: India-Pakistan, 8 other matches rescheduled; tickets to be sold from August 25

Similarly, New Zealand's game against Bangladesh, originally scheduled as a day match for October 14 in Chennai, has been moved back and will now be held on Friday, October 13 and will be played as a day-night contest.

From the initial phase of the tournament, a minor change to the fixture refers to the timing of England's match-up against Bangladesh in Dharamsala, with the clash becoming a day match and a 10:30 am (local time) start after it was originally scheduled as a day-night fixture.

Towards the end of the league stage, there are three changes with the double-header encounters of Sunday, November 12 being moved a day earlier to Saturday, November 11 – Australia vs Pakistan in Pune (10:30 am) and England vs Pakistan in Kolkata (2 pm).

Meanwhile, India's last league game against the Netherlands has now been shifted from November 11 to 12, a day-night clash to be played in Bengaluru.

The World Cup commences on Thursday, October 5 when 2019 finalists England and New Zealand clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the event culminating in the final at the same venue on Sunday, November 19.



With inputs from Rahul Rawat