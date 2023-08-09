ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Tickets will be available from Aug 25 in 7 phases; tickets for India-Pak match to be on sale from Sep 3

ODI World Cup tickets will go on sale from August 25 in seven phases, said International Cricket Council on Wednesday. Ahead of tickets going on sale, cricket fans will have the opportunity to register their interest through https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register from 15 August, which will enable them to receive ticket news first.

All non-India matches' tickets will be on sale from August 25. Tickets for the high-octane India versus Pakistan match will be on sale from September 3 while those for semi-finals and final will be sold from September 15.

To manage the demand for tickets, the ICC has announced phase-wise sale of tickets. The World Cup will be played from October 5 to November 19 across 10 venues in India.

* 25 August – Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches

* 30 August – India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

* 31 August – India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

* 1 September – India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

* 2 September – India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

* 3 September – India matches at Ahmedabad

* 15 September – Semi Finals and Final

Also, ticket holders need to procure physical tickets and show them at entry gates at stadia across the country during the 2023 World Cup. Jay Shah confirmed after a meeting with the state associations on July 28.

The much-awaited group stage encounter between India and Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has been rescheduled to a different day, along with this eight other matches of the tournament. ICC released a statement to announce the revised schedule for the upcoming World Cup in India on Wednesday.

The World Cup commences on October 5 when 2019 finalists England and New Zealand clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the event culminating in the final at the same venue on November 19.

BCCI CEO Hemang Amin said: "We are delighted to announce that fans can register to receive information and updates on official tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The schedule, after some amendments, has now been finalized and fans can now look forward to buying tickets and watching some high-quality cricket. The BCCI will leave no stone unturned to ensure that you have an enjoyable experience at all the hosting venues".

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: "Tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will go on sale this month and we call on all of cricket's hundreds of millions of fans to register your interest from next week to ensure you are one of the first to receive ticket news and to be a part of the biggest Cricket World Cup. The amendment to the schedule will ensure that players and fans will have the best possible experience at the pinnacle of the one-day game."