ICMR website is safe, cyber attack was prevented, says report

Amid reports of around 6,000 attempts to hack the server of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), news agency PTI reported that NIC has prevented the cyber attack.

"The contents of the ICMR website are safe. The site is hosted at NIC (National Informatics Centre) Data Centre, hence the firewall is from NIC which they regularly update. The attack has been prevented successfully," PTI reported quoting a government official.

Hackers allegedly tried to breach the website of the apex health research body ICMR but their attempts have been foiled, the official said.

The official said that hackers apparently from Hong Kong tried to attack the website of the Indian Council of Medical Research around 6,000 times in a span of 24 hours on November 30.

The attacks come close to the heels of the alleged ransomware attack that had paralysed AIIMS' online services.