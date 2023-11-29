India sees Influenza A resurgence as govt boosts preparedness in wake of pneumonia outbreak in China

Amid advisories issued by the central government in response to the pneumonia outbreak in China, there is a growing concern over the escalation of respiratory diseases, particularly Influenza A (H1N1), in India this year. The most recent data released by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) suggests a resurgence of Influenza A (H1N1) cases in certain states in 2023.

As of October 31, there has been a noticeable uptick in cases, particularly in states like Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. In Kerala, there has been a significant surge in Influenza A (H1N1) cases in 2023. After a relatively low count of 7 cases in 2022, the state reported a staggering 909 cases, signalling a substantial rise in infections. The number of deaths also saw an alarming increase from 7 in 2022 to 53 in 2023, the government data showed.

Despite a decline in cases in 2022, Maharashtra is experiencing a slight resurgence in Influenza A (H1N1) cases in 2023. The state reported 215 cases in 2022, and this number increased to 1125 in 2023. However, the death toll remained stable at 25 in both years.

Punjab, after witnessing a decrease in cases from 203 in 2021 to 42 in 2022, has seen a slight increase in 2023 with 39 cases. The number of deaths also increased from 4 in 2022 to 4 in 2023. A similar trend is noticeable in Tamil Nadu, where cases decreased from 2827 in 2021 to 25 in 2022 but surged to 1995 in 2023. The number of deaths also increased from 10 in 2022 to 10 in 2023. Telangana, after reporting 343 cases in 2021 and none in 2022, has witnessed a slight increase in Influenza A (H1N1) cases in 2023 with 151 cases. The evolving situation warrants close monitoring and a proactive response to mitigate further spread.

In anticipation of the impending influenza season and the onset of winter, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday said that it has initiated a comprehensive review of preparedness measures against respiratory illnesses. The move comes in light of the usual surge in respiratory cases during the winter season. “The observed increase in numbers this year, compared to 2022, is likely attributed to a higher level of people venturing out. In the post-COVID setting of 2022, the circulation of routine viruses was likely still below typical levels,” said Dr Poonam Sidana, Director - Neonatology & Paediatrics at the CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi.

“To gain a more accurate perspective, it may be more pertinent to compare the current figures with pre-COVID statistics. While it is commendable to remain prepared and cautious, it is crucial to note that, at present, there is no immediate cause for concern regarding the situation in China,” she said.

In a letter addressed to States and Union Territories, the Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant has directed an immediate assessment of public health and hospital preparedness. This includes evaluating the availability of human resources, hospital beds, drugs, and vaccines for influenza, as well as essential medical supplies such as oxygen, antibiotics, personal protective equipment, testing kits, and reagents. States and Union Territories have been strongly advised to adhere to the 'Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of COVID-19,' emphasizing integrated surveillance of respiratory pathogens, particularly influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI). Special attention is urged for monitoring ILI/SARI trends in children and adolescents.

To facilitate monitoring, the centre has instructed States to upload ILI/SARI data on the Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP) portal, with a focus on public health institutions, including medical college hospitals. Furthermore, States are encouraged to send nasal and throat swab samples of SARI patients, especially children and adolescents, to Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) for testing respiratory pathogens.

The central government said that it aims for the collective impact of these precautionary measures to effectively address potential challenges and ensure the safety and well-being of citizens as the winter season approaches.

Recent information from the World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted an increase in respiratory illnesses in northern China, primarily attributed to influenza, Mycoplasma pneumonia, and SARS-CoV-2. While seeking additional information from Chinese authorities, the WHO has conveyed that there is no current cause for alarm.

