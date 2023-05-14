Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic missile from Mormugao warship

scorecardresearch
Business Today
Earlier in March, Indian Navy had successfully test-fired in the Arabian Sea the ship-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic missile.

A BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully tested from the Indian Navy's frontline guided missile ship INS Mormugao on Sunday. The missile launch displayed the Indian Navy's might at sea, PTI quoted officials as saying.

"INS Mormugao, the latest guided-missile destroyer, successfully hit 'bulls eye' during her maiden BrahMos supersonic cruise missile firing," a Navy official was quoted as saying.

"The ship and her potent weapon, both indigenous, mark another shining symbol of 'AatmaNirbharta' and Indian Navy's firepower at sea," PTI quoted the official as saying.

Currently, the location of the missile test-firing remains unknown.

Earlier in March, Indian Navy had successfully test-fired in the Arabian Sea the ship-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic missile.

BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between India and Russia, manufactures supersonic cruise missiles that can potentially be launched from submarines, ships, aeroplanes, or land platforms.

The BrahMos missile travels at 2.8 Mach, or nearly three times the speed of sound. The BrahMos missiles are also exported by India.

In January of last year, India signed a $375 million deal with the Philippines to deliver three missile batteries.

Published on: May 14, 2023, 5:08 PM IST
