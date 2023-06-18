Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London, third incident in 1 week

An Indian-origin man, Aravind Sasikumar, was stabbed to death by his roommate, Salman Salim, in London on Friday, June 16. This is the third such incident in the UK this week.

Sasikumar, 37, was found with stab wounds outside a residential property in Southampton Way, Camberwell, at around 1:30 am. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Salim, 25, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder. He appeared in court on Saturday and was remanded in custody.

Sasikumar’s family have been informed and continue to be supported by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, the Evening Standard newspaper reported on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Friday confirmed Sasikumar died as a result of stab wounds to the chest, the report added.

This is the third fatal stabbing of an Indian-origin person in London this week. Recently, in two separate incidents, the UK saw the deaths of British Indian teen Grace O'Malley Kumar, 19 and 27-year-old Tejaswini Kontham from Hyderabad.

On June 14, Kontham was stabbed to death at a residential property in Neeld Crescent, Wembley in north London. Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder.

In a separate incident on the same day, Kumar was killed in a knife attack as she walked back from a night out with fellow cricket-loving friend Barnaby Webber, 19.

Harriet Harman, the MP for Camberwell and Peckham, described the death as a “horrific murder” and passed on her “deepest sympathy to the bereaved family”.

The recent spate of stabbings has highlighted the need for action to be taken to address knife crime in the UK. The government, the police and the community need to work together to find solutions to this problem.

