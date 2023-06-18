IMD warns of extremely heavy rainfall in these regions till June 20

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim during the next 3 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Sunday.

The weather department said that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya during June 18-20.

The IMD has also issued an alert for heavy rainfall over south Rajasthan, north Gujarat, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, south interior Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Sikkim.

However, light to moderate rainfall is predicted over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

"Light/moderate rainfall at most places with isolated Heavy to Very Heavy falls very likely over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Assam & Meghalaya during 18th-20th June," IMD said in a press note.

Watch: International Yoga Day 2023: Yoga asanas that can help improve mental health

Watch: International Yoga Day: Sunil Bharti Mittal, Baba Ramdev, Roshni Nadar, Swati Bhargava, Sergey Brin, other business leaders who practice Yoga

Watch: Vande Bharat rakes to replace Mumbai local trains: New AC rakes to replace old; check facilities, safety features, and more

Watch: Titanic tourist submarine ‘Titan’ goes missing with British and Pakistani billionaires among five onboard. Find out about passenger billionaire Hamish Harding’s Indian connection

Watch: Netflix TUDUM 2023: Suhana Khan’s debut The Archies, Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, Money Heist spin-off Berlin, Squid Game Season 2- Teasers, Release Dates and more

The weather department also said that light isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha over the next three days.

When it comes to Northwest and other parts of Central India, the Met office predicted light to fairly widespread rainfall is expected to happen in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the next four days.

"Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is also very likely in isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next four days, and isolated to scattered rainfall over plains of Northwest India during the next three days," IMD said.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over southwest Rajasthan from June 17-18, southeast Rajasthan from June 17-19, and northwest Madhya Pradesh from June 19-21," it added.

Watch: Ram Charan, wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcome baby girl. Chiranjeevi visits granddaughter at hospital; Allu Arjun spotted; RRR's Jr NTR, Rakul Preet, Lavanya Tripathi congratulate new parents

Watch: Top upcoming WhatsApp features: Screen-sharing, multi account support and more

Watch: Tata Motors, Titan, IHCL, Metro Brands, other Jhunjhuwala multibagger stocks that outperformed Nifty, Sensex in one year

Watch: Buzzing stocks on June 20, 2023: RVNL, Concor, IIFL Securities, HDFC AMC, Timken, others

Watch: Money Games: Rs 1 lakh crore to be invested in the world of cricket including IPL, T20. Will there be a pay off for Mukesh Ambani, Puneet Goenka, K Madhavan and other stakeholders?

Watch: Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday, AI re-imagines Bollywood stars as kids; Sonam Kapoor reacts

Also Read: Adipurush box office collection Day 2: Prabhas-starrer earns over Rs 200 crore globally