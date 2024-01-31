IndiGo passengers protest at Delhi airport after airline cancels Deoghar-bound flight

Chaos reigned supreme at Delhi airport on Wednesday as flyers protested after IndiGo cancelled a Deoghar-bound flight. The angry passengers raised slogans like 'IndiGo Chor Hai' (IndiGo is a thief) questioning the airline's sudden decision.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2198 from Delhi to Deogarh was cancelled on Jan 30 and Jan 31, 2024 due to sudden drop in weather conditions around the airport in Deogarh. Passengers were served with refreshments and options to avail a full refund, alternate sectors or rescheduling. We regret the inconvenience caused due to factors beyond the airline’s control," said the airline in a

A layer of dense fog enveloped the national capital on Wednesday morning hampering flight and train operations, officials told PTI.

The city is likely to receive light rain during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

#WATCH | Passengers of Delhi-Deoghar IndiGo flight raise slogans and protest against the airline after it cancels the flight originating from Terminal 2 of Delhi airport pic.twitter.com/L8Nj1cW4Vq — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

Zero visibility was reported at the Indira Gandhi Airport at 6.30 am as a thick layer of fog engulfed the area. The visibility remained the same till 9 am, they said.

The Delhi airport saw diversions of at least three flights on Wednesday morning due to bad weather, an official said.

Due to the “very dense” fog, several trains were running late, another official said.

According to the IMD, light rain or thundershower accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of up to 30-40 kmph is likely towards the evening or night.

Weather fluctuations are expected to continue till February 3 because of a western disturbance, with further changes anticipated from thereon, a senior official said Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, on Wednesday.

The average maximum temperature in Delhi this month till January 30 stood at 17.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 13 years, according to official data till Tuesday.

The average minimum temperature in the national capital during the same period was pegged at 6.2 degrees Celsius, the second lowest in 13 years, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category with a reading of 370 at 8 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

With inputs from PTI