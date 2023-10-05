Mahadev app case: How a Rs 200-cr UAE wedding paid for in cash put the betting app under ED scanner

A Rs 200-crore grand wedding held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this February brought the Mahadev Online Book app under the scrutiny of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as the entire amount spent on the bash was paid in cash. The app is once again in the limelight as the probe agency has summoned Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor for questioning on October 6 (Friday).

Ranbir Kapoor has been accused of receiving money from the promoters of the app for promoting their product in the virtual (online) space. Moreover, around 14-15 other celebrities and actors are under the ED's scanner in the case and they are also likely to be summoned soon.

Mahadev Online Book app case: All you need to know

Sourabh Chandrakar, one of the promoters of the online betting platform, married in Ras Al-Khaimah in February. Private jets were reportedly hired to ferry family members and celebrities from the film industry performed at the wedding.

In September, the ED released details of its investigation into the online money laundering case linked with the Mahadev Online Book betting app. Wedding planners, dancers, decorators, among others, were hired from Mumbai and hawala channels were used to make payments in cash.

"Sudden and illegal riches are being openly flaunted by them," the ED said in a statement, as per news agency ANI.

The ED's probe into the alleged Mahadev betting app scam, revealed that Chandrakar and Uppal, both hailing from Chhattisgarh's Bhilai, are the main promoters of Mahadev Book app and operate their business from Dubai.

The app provides online casino and betting platforms, activities that are illegal.

The agency had recently conducted searches at 39 locations across Raipur, Bhopla, Mumbai and Kolkata and seized illegal assets worth Rs 417 crore.

The company was being operated from Dubai. It was allegedly using the online book betting application to enrol new users, create IDs and launder money through a layered web of benami bank accounts, the agency has alleged.

The ED investigation has shown that the Mahadev Online Book app is run from a central head office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It operates by franchising "Panel/Branches" to their known associates on a 70-30 profit ratio, the agency had said.

Large-scale hawala operations are done to siphon off the proceeds of betting to offshore accounts, it had said.

A huge expenditure in cash has also been incurred in India for advertising of betting websites to attract new users and franchise (panel) seekers, it had said.

The company promoters hail from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh and the Mahadev online book betting application is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites.

(With agencies inputs)

