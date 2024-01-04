Maharashtra govt clears Rs 250 toll on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link for cars one way

Maharashtra Cabinet approved the decision of charging Rs 250 as a toll charge on Atal Sethu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link)— connecting Chirle Ulwe to Sewri. This is India’s longest sea bridge that will open for the public on January 12 of this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it on January 12.

Earlier on Thursday, ET NOW reported that Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority had proposed a toll of Rs 500 for MTHL.

The 21.8-kilometre long bridge between Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva area in Raigad district will bring down the journey from the current two hours to around 15-20 minutes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate MTHL on January 12. This bridge will bring economic development and growth in areas connected to it, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday.

The MTHL will further connect to the arterial Mumbai Pune Expressway, which links the state’s two largest cities, as per officials.

The MTHL is a 6-lane sea link, with 16.50 kilometre of the stretch on sea and 5.50 km on land.