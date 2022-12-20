Man, woman found dead in Gurugram club; cops suspect asphyxiation

On Monday, two people were found unconscious and two others dead in a cabin at a club in Gurugram's DLF Phase-3 neighbourhood. According to the police, the victims may have asphyxiated from an angithi's smoke. The man has been identified as Sanjeev Joshi, a Hisar resident and the brother of the club owner.



He was with three women in the cabin. According to police, one of them died and the other two were found unconscious, reported PTI. The cabin, where they had gathered around 2 a.m. on Monday to celebrate one of the women's birthdays, had no ventilation. They said that an angithi (a type of stove) was lit due to cold weather.



Sanjeev Joshi was the brother of Rajan Joshi, owner of the Knite Ryder club, and staff members left without disturbing or checking on them, according to the police.



When the club was being cleaned on Monday around 5 p.m., those working there went to the cabin, and when they opened its door, the room was filled with smoke, they said. The incident was reported to Rajan Joshi. He arrived on the scene and rushed all four to a private hospital, where Sanjeev Joshi and the woman were declared dead, according to police, who added that the other two women are being treated.



"Prima facie, it seems to be a case of death due to suffocation. The dead bodies have been sent for postmortem and further probe is underway," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Virender Vij told PTI.



Police said they have found no evidence of a fight in the cabin but are looking into all possibilities.

