Manipal Health's chairman lists key challenges troubling health industry

Healthcare is an ever-evolving field that is constantly adapting to new technology and advancements. With the recent global pandemic, the healthcare industry has experienced a rapid shift towards virtual consultations and remote monitoring. Dr H Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd, in an interview, talked about the challenges in this transition, cloud adoption, and data management by healthcare organisations.

Edited excerpts:

What are the challenges in the operations of healthcare organisations with fluctuations in the adoption of virtual versus physical consultations?

The transition of shifting towards virtual consultations and remote monitoring has not been without its challenges, and healthcare organisations have been forced to navigate a number of hurdles in order to optimise their operations. One of the major challenges in the adoption of virtual consultations has been the fluctuation in demand. While virtual consultations have been gaining in popularity, there are still many patients who prefer in-person consultations. This can lead to fluctuations in demand, which can be difficult for healthcare organisations to manage. To tackle this challenge, healthcare organisations need to be able to rapidly adapt and scale their operations as demand fluctuates. This requires a flexible and agile approach, as well as a robust IT infrastructure that can support the necessary changes.

Does data management for seamless operations in healthcare also come as a challenge? Why?

Data management is another key challenge in healthcare operations. With the increasing use of digital technology, healthcare organisations are generating vast amounts of data. This data needs to be stored, managed and analysed in order to drive insights and inform decision-making. However, managing this data can be a daunting task, and many healthcare organisations struggle to keep up with the volume and complexity of data they are generating.

To address this challenge, healthcare organisations need to invest in data management solutions that are designed specifically for the healthcare industry. These solutions should be able to capture, store, and analyse data in real-time, and provide actionable insights to support decision-making. Data privacy is one more critical aspect of storing healthcare data and we need robust systems to protect patient privacy.

There is an uptick in adoption of cloud solutions, how does it help healthcare organisations?

Cloud solutions are emerging as the route to make the hospital future-proof. With the adoption of cloud solutions, healthcare organisations can gain access to powerful computing resources, without the need for expensive on-premise infrastructure. Cloud solutions provide a range of benefits, including scalability, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility. With cloud solutions, healthcare organisations can quickly and easily scale their operations to meet changing demand, without the need for major capital investments.

What are the developments in data management and data analysis in the field of healthcare?

Developments in data management and data analysis are also driving significant change in the healthcare industry. With the increasing use of digital technology, healthcare organisations are generating vast amounts of data, which can be used to drive insights and inform decision-making. Data analysis is being used in a range of applications, including predictive modeling, population health management, and clinical research. With these developments, healthcare organisations are able to gain a deeper understanding of patient needs and outcomes and develop more targeted and effective treatments.

There is an increase in the usage of digital assets such as personalised mobile apps by hospitals. How do you think this is transforming healthcare?

Digital assets are also emerging as a boon for healthcare. Personalised mobile apps, for example, can help patients manage their conditions and improve their health outcomes. These apps can provide patients with real-time data and feedback, helping them to monitor their progress and make informed decisions about their health. Additionally, these apps can help healthcare organizations to deliver more personalized and targeted care, based on each patient's individual needs and preferences.

What are digital hospitals and how are they picking up fast in India?

Digital hospitals are also emerging as a key trend in the healthcare industry. These hospitals are designed to be fully integrated with digital technology, providing faster data transmission within departments, and immersive training for medical professionals. Digital hospitals can help healthcare organizations to improve their operations, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes.

Also Read: With Isro's OneWeb launch, Bharti becomes first major Indian telco to offer terrestrial and satellite broadband services

Also Read: Reliance Industries appoints Venkatachari Srikanth as new CFO, Alok Agarwal named Senior Advisor to Mukesh Ambani