More than 80 injured in footbridge collapse in J-K’s Udhampur

A footbridge collapsed on Friday during the Baisakhi celebration at Beni Sangam in Bain village in Udhampur's Chenani Block

According to a report by India Today, more than 80 people were injured during the incident. Dr Vinod, SSP of Udhampur said that a rescue operation is underway and police and other teams have reached the site.

The injured have been sent to a city health centre in Chenani.

Divisional Commissioner (Jammu) Ramesh Kumar said the bridge collapsed due to overloading as a large number of people had gathered on it.

Police and relief teams rushed to the spot and began rescue operations, the officials said.

Videos and photos purporting to demonstrate the amount of damage in the remote Chenani block have gone viral on social media.

In January, around 27 labourers got injured when the iron shuttering over an under-construction bridge collapsed in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.

