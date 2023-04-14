scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
In Focus
More than 80 injured in footbridge collapse in J-K’s Udhampur

Feedback

More than 80 injured in footbridge collapse in J-K’s Udhampur

Dr Vinod, SSP of Udhampur said that a rescue operation is underway and police and other teams have reached the site.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
More than 20 people were injured during the incident. More than 20 people were injured during the incident.

A footbridge collapsed on Friday during the Baisakhi celebration at Beni Sangam in Bain village in Udhampur's Chenani Block

According to a report by India Today, more than 80 people were injured during the incident. Dr Vinod, SSP of Udhampur said that a rescue operation is underway and police and other teams have reached the site.

The injured have been sent to a city health centre in Chenani.

Divisional Commissioner (Jammu) Ramesh Kumar said the bridge collapsed due to overloading as a large number of people had gathered on it.

Police and relief teams rushed to the spot and began rescue operations, the officials said.

Videos and photos purporting to demonstrate the amount of damage in the remote Chenani block have gone viral on social media.

In January, around 27 labourers got injured when the iron shuttering over an under-construction bridge collapsed in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.

Watch: Samantha and Dev Mohan-starrer Shaakuntalam releases today; Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha makes debut

Published on: Apr 14, 2023, 5:18 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement