Mumbai local trains to get replaced by Vande Bharat Metro soon: Check details here

The Mumbai local trains, which are said to be the most important aspect of Mumbaikars and the metro city’s life, will soon become a thing of the past as the Railway Board on Friday approved to procure 238 Vande Bharat Metro trains to upgrade the suburban railway network, news agency PTI reported.

These rakes would be acquired as part of the ambitious Mumbai Urban Transport Projects-III (MUTP-III) and 3A (MUTP-3A) overseen by the Railway Ministry and the Maharashtra government to increase the capacity of the metropolis' suburban train network, PTI quoted senior Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) official as saying.

“These trains will be manufactured by the technology partner ensuring Make in India guidelines of the Centre’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. The procurement will be undertaken by MRVC and it will be with maintenance requirements spanning 35 years,” said an MRVC spokesperson.

The technology partner will build up two depots for maintenance of the rakes that have already been approved under MUTP-III and 3A, the official was quoted as saying.

The projects MUTP-III and MUTP-3A are worth Rs 10,947 crore and Rs 33,690 crore, respectively.

As per the railways, Vande Bharat Metro will be a state-of-the-art rake that will be deployed for short distances to cover cities around 100 kilometres apart.

Vande Bharat Metro, a mini-version of India's first indigenous semi-high-speed train - Vande Bharat Express - was announced in the Union Budget 2023-24, with a state-of-the-art rake that will be deployed for short distances to cover cities up to 100 kilometres apart.

According to an Indian Express report, the two suburban railway corridors run by the Western Railways (WR) and Central Railways (CR) cover 319 kilometres and serve 3,129 services, including AC locals.

Also Read: No form, no identity proof required to exchange Rs 2,000 notes, SBI informs branches