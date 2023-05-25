New govt advisory: Shopkeepers can no longer ask for customer mobile number to generate bill

In order to safeguard consumers privacy, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has come up with an advisory for retailers. Under the new advisory, shopkeepers can no longer compel customers to provide their personal contact details for generating bill of a particular purchase made by them.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry has issued an advisory directing retailers not to insist on the personal contact details of customers for delivering certain services, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said, according to a PTI report.

The advisory has been issued following several consumer complaints. Customers have complained about many retailers not providing them services if they refuse to share their contact number, he said.

The Consumer Affairs Secretary explained that sellers often say they can't give customers a bill unless they provide their personal contact details. However, this is considered unfair and goes against the Consumer Protection Act. There is no good reason for retailers to collect this information, and it restricts customers unfairly. The Secretary spoke to reporters and emphasised that this is not right.

"Sellers say they cannot generate the bill until personal contact details are provided. This is an unfair and restrictive trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act and there is no rationality behind collecting the information," he told reporters.

There is also a privacy concern. Therefore, an advisory has been issued to the retail industry and industry chambers CII and FICCI to address this issue in the interest of consumers, he said.

In India, it is not mandatory for customers to furnish their mobile numbers to a retailer to generate a bill. However, customers often feel pressured by retailers who insist on having their contact number to complete transactions. They don't have a choice to say no in many situations.

(With PTI inputs)

