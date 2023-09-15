Nipah scare: Covid-like restrictions imposed in Kerala; schools, colleges shut, public advised to wear masks

Another case of Nipah infection has been confirmed in Kerala's Kozhikode district, taking the total number of cases to six, including two deaths. State Health Minister Veena George's office today said that a 39-year-old man has been confirmed with the Nipah virus after his samples turned positive.

He had sought treatment at a private hospital where Nipah-positive affected were treated for other ailments earlier, it said in a statement.

Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala: Top updates

1. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in the wake of a Nipah outbreak in Kerala's Kozhikode district, delivered the antibody requested by the state to combat the deadly virus. A mobile laboratory was also sent to ground zero to enable the state to test samples.

2. On Thursday, the monoclonal antibody was delivered in Kozhikode by ICMR. The antiviral is the only option available to the government to treat infections, although its efficacy has not been clinically proven yet.

3. The ICMR's National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune sent its mobile BSL-3 (Biosafety Level-3) laboratory to Kozhikode to test samples for the virus in the district itself.

4. A five-member central team comprising experts from the National Centre for Disease Control, RML Hospital and NIMHANS has been stationed in Kerala to take stock of the situation and assist the state government in the management of the Nipah infection, according to a PTI report. Apparently, samples will also be collected from bats to check for the virus' presence.

5. In the wake of the Nipah outbreak, the district administration has already declared a holiday for educational institutions in Kozhikode on Saturday (September 16), in addition to Thursday and Friday. The schedules for the university and PSC exams remain unchanged.

6. Health Minister Veena George said the state has been vigilant and Kozhikode's neighbouring districts -- Kannur, Wayanad and Malappuram -- should also be cautious. The minister said a 19-member core committee, call centres and a control centre have been set up in Kozhikode, along with isolation, ventilator and ICU facilities in the medical college there.

7. Additionally, psychosocial support teams have been constituted to counsel the infected or their family members and the treatment protocol has been further improved, the minister said. She also advised people to wear masks, maintain social distance and approach health workers in case anyone shows symptoms of cold, fever, headache or cough.

8. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government on Thursday issued a circular to strengthen surveillance in the border districts. "Avoid unnecessary travel from Karnataka to the affected area of Kerala. Set up check posts for fever surveillance at points of entry from Karnataka to Kerala. Intensify fever surveillance in bordering districts such as Chamarajanagar, Mysore, Kodagu, and Dakshin Kannada," the circular read.

9. This is the fourth time the viral infection has been confirmed in the state. It was detected in Kozhikode in 2018 and 2021 and in Ernakulam in 2019.

10. The virus strain seen in the state is the Bangladesh variant that spreads from humans and has a high mortality rate despite being less infectious, the government has said.

11. The Rajasthan government on Thursday directed medical officials to remain 'alert' regarding any Nipah outbreak in the wake of cases being reported from Kerala's Kozhikode district.

12. The medical and health services department director has issued an advisory in this regard to the principals of all medical colleges and chief medical and health officers of all districts. The department has also issued an advisory for health workers.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Nipah Virus update: Kerala confirms another case in Kozhikode, total active cases now at 4

Also Read: Nipah scare: Karnataka issues circular for districts bordering Kerala