Business Today
'Not a political decision': Bruhath Bangalore Hotels’ Association backs KMF's Nandini milk and shuns Amul

Nandini is value for money as one litre is priced at Rs 43 while Amul costs Rs 54 per litre, says the association

Amul may be "utterly-butterly delicious" in other parts of the country but not in Bangalore where the Bruhath Bangalore Hotels’ Association (BBHA) has decided to continue procuring only Nandini dairy products from the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), providing support to the state’s dairy farmers. “It’s not a political decision.

It is simply our way of showing support to our farmers, especially the women farmers whose livelihood depends upon the Karnataka Milk Federation,” said P C Rao, President, Bruhath Bangalore Hotels’ Association. This was in response to Amul’s announcement that it will start delivering its milk and curd in the Bangalore market, threatening KMF’s position.

The over 2,000-member association, which has a large number of standalone restaurants, consumes nearly 5 lakh litres of milk and curd daily. Rao said that 95 per cent of the establishments were buying Nandini milk and curd even before the controversy broke out. “Nandini milk is the backbone of the famous Bangalore coffee. It is a proud product of Karnataka,” said Rao.

He added that Nandini is also value for money as one litre is priced at Rs 43 while Amul costs Rs 54 per litre. Moreover, when the hotel buys directly from the Federation it gets the agent discount of Rs 2 per litre.

While Amul is the largest milk producer in the country, KMF is the second largest.  

Published on: Apr 10, 2023, 8:07 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
