'Not successful to desired level': Nitin Gadkari explains what govt is doing to reduce road accidents in India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said he is upset that he has not achieved proper success in preventing road accidents and saving people's lives. Gadkari also noted the government is continuously identifying black spots to ensure safer roads.

The Union Minister told AajTak in an interview: "In our country, five lakh accidents occur, which results in one and a half lakh deaths, three lakh people suffer a fracture. The basic requirement that needs to be done is auto wire and highway engineering, which we have been doing".

He added educating children on rules of the roads, its significance and the importance of law would help address road safety. He further said the government cannot be successful in controlling the rate of road accidents without people’s cooperation.

"With the help of NGOs, social organisations, universities, colleges and schools, we are running a huge campaign and trying to seek people's cooperation. We believe human behaviour will change. We were not successful to the desired level, and that's what makes me a little upset," said the Union minister.

At the inauguration of the Auto Expo earlier this year, Gadkari said the Central government’s target is to reduce these accidents by 50 per cent before 2024-end. The Union Minister noted during the same event that India’s road infrastructure will be on par with the US before 2024-end. He added that many talented youngsters are dying in road accidents, which is really unfortunate.

He also asked automobile makers to incorporate more safety features to prevent deaths due to road accidents. He said the government did not want to make it mandatory if automobile makers incorporated these features voluntarily. "We don't want to make anything mandatory to (you), suo motu if you can take the decision. It will be a great pleasure and pride for all of us," he said.

