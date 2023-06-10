Elon Musk says Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies

Twitter, under the ownership of Elon Musk since October, is set to introduce a new initiative that will compensate verified content creators for ads in their replies. Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and Twitter owner took to the platform on Friday to announce this upcoming feature, along with the revelation of an initial payment block totalling approximately $5 million.

In his tweet, Musk specified that only verified creators will be eligible for this program, and ads served to verified users will be the ones accounted for. The move comes as Twitter faces challenges in retaining advertisers, particularly due to concerns surrounding ad placement following the company's significant employee layoffs.

This development coincides with Twitter's recent appointment of Linda Yaccarino as its CEO. Yaccarino, an advertising industry veteran from NBCUniversal, is expected to bring her extensive expertise to lead the social media platform in its advertising endeavours.

Earlier in March, Musk shared his vision for Twitter, stating that the messaging service currently generates around 5 to 6 cents per hour of user attention. He expressed his belief that by incorporating more relevant and timely advertisements, this figure could potentially increase to 15 cents or even higher.

By implementing this new compensation program for verified content creators, Twitter aims to incentivise engaging and high-quality content while creating additional revenue streams for both the platform and its creators. This move could potentially enhance the overall user experience by offering a more diverse and targeted ad ecosystem.

As Twitter moves forward with its plans to reinvent its advertising model, the introduction of paid ads in replies marks a significant step in its ongoing efforts to attract and retain advertisers, strengthen its revenue streams, and cultivate a thriving creator community.

Also Read

'Buying Netflix at $4 billion would've been better instead of...': Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

ChatGPT beats top investment funds in stock-picking experiment