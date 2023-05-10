scorecardresearch
ODI World Cup 2023: India-Pakistan clash on Oct 15, match to be played in India, says report

India will reportedly be playing their tournament opener against Australia, and the venue for it is likely to be Chennai

ODI World Cup 2023: India-Pakistan clash on Oct 15, match to be played in India, says report

The ODI World Cup 2023 will be played in India in October and November and the marquee India-Pakistan clash will happen on October 15, said a report on Wednesday.

As per Cricbuzz, India will be playing their tournament opener against Australia, and the venue for it is likely to be Chennai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to come up with the World Cup schedule soon, most likely after the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) concludes, the report said.

Pakistan has agreed to tour India for the tournament, despite uncertainty over India's presence at Asia Cup in Pakistan, the report added.

Cricbuzz said Pakistan has declined to play against India in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium but is open to playing the summit clash in the Gujarat city should the team reach that stage of the tournament.

Published on: May 10, 2023, 3:40 PM IST
