Odisha Health Minister Naba Das shot in chest, critical

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das sustained bullet injuries on his chest after being shot at by an assistant sub-inspector near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district on Sunday.

The incident took place when Das was on his way to attend a programme at Gandhi Chowk in Brajarajnagar, news agency ANI reported.

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das sustained injuries after being shot at by some unidentified miscreant near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district. The incident occurred when Naba Das was on his way to attend a programme at Gandhi Chowk in Brajarajnagar.



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/8t8Ftf22Gb — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023

Das, who received bullet injuries to his chest, was reportedly immediately rushed to the hospital.

"His condition is said to be critical. He is being taken to Jharsuguda airport from where Naba das will be airlifted to Bhubaneswar. Naba Das will be shifted to Apollo hospital for further treatment," India Today reported.

The report further added that the cop fired at least four to five bullets when the minister stepped out of his car at Gandhi square.

"Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at the minister. The minister is injured and rushed to hospital," Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi told PTI.

The exact reason behind the firing is still unclear.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the attack on the health minister and prayed for his speedy recovery.

"I am shocked at the unfortunate attack on minister Naba Das. I strongly condemn the attack on him. I pray for his early recovery. The crime branch has been directed to take up the investigation of the case . Senior officers from the crime branch have been asked to go to the spot," the CM said.

(With agency inputs)



Also Read: Google CEO Sundar Pichai likely to take huge pay cut after sacking 12,000 employees